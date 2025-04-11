PWHL Takeover Tour by the Numbers: A Groundbreaking Initiative in Review

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is taking a look back at some of the numbers that shaped the first-ever PWHL Takeover Tour©, a groundbreaking series of nine neutral-site regular-season games held from January to March 2025. The Tour drew record-breaking crowds, sparked new fan engagement, and expanded the PWHL's reach beyond its home markets. A full list of dates, locations, and attendance figures from the PWHL Takeover Tour can be found below.

The Crowds

123,601 fans attended the nine Takeover Tour stops.

Two attendance records were set for professional women's hockey in the U.S.: 14,018 fans in Denver, then broken by 14,288 fans in Detroit.

Five of the nine games are among the top 10 single-game attendance figures in PWHL history, including the sold-out crowd of 19,038 in Vancouver that ranks fourth all-time.

Up to 78% of attendees were visiting the host venue for the first time.

An estimated 80% of Takeover Tour attendees experienced their first-ever PWHL game.

Fans from all 50 U.S. states and all 13 Canadian provinces and territories attended various games on the Tour.

The Hockey

27 points were awarded in the standings across the nine games with six regulation wins, two shootout results, and one overtime decision.

30 different PWHL players scored 41 goals, with five of the nine games decided by one goal.

1,800 Takeover Tour pucks were produced for warmups and game action.

Players fueled up with 648 Uncrustables (a player favorite), 864 applesauce pouches (a go-to for players between periods), 1,080 packs of gummy snacks, and 1,296 bottles of Gatorade (Cool Blue was the most popular flavor).

The Community

945 girls' hockey players participated in clinics and meet-and-greets with PWHL athletes across all nine stops.

More than 1,400 fans collected autographs from PWHL players during post-game signings, youth clinics, open practices, and community events.

Over 16,000 pieces of PWHL gear, including jerseys, hoodies, crews, tees, hats and pucks, were purchased by fans in-venue.

Social media engagement soared leading to a 30% increase in league-wide followers during the Tour window.

"We were proud to deliver a first-of-its-kind initiative with the PWHL Takeover Tour," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "Across the nine stops, we connected with new fans, grew the game, and gave audiences the opportunity to experience the unparalleled excitement of a PWHL game live. This Tour created core memories for our fans and players and its success is a true testament to the passion and support we're seeing across North America."

"The PWHL Takeover Tour has been one of the most rewarding initiatives since our inception- for our fans, our athletes, and our staff," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "There will come a time when the league is filled with players who were first inspired as young fans during the Takeover Tour, realizing that professional women's hockey is an achievable goal."

PWHL Takeover Tour© Dates, Locations, Results & Attendance

January 5 in Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena: Boston Fleet 3, Montréal Victoire 2 (SO) (12,608)

January 8 in Vancouver, Rogers Arena: Montréal Victoire 4, Toronto Sceptres 2 (19,038)

January 12 in Denver, Ball Arena: Minnesota Frost 4, Montréal Victoire 2 (14,018)

January 19 in Quebec City, Videotron Centre: Montréal Victoire 2, Ottawa Charge 1 (18,259)

February 16 in Edmonton, Rogers Place: Toronto Sceptres 3, Ottawa Charge 2 (OT) (17,518)

February 23 in Buffalo, KeyBank Center: Boston Fleet 3, New York Sirens 2 (SO) (8,512)

March 7 in Raleigh, Lenovo Center: Minnesota Frost 5, Ottawa Charge 0 (10,782)

March 16 in Detroit, Little Caesars Arena: New York Sirens 4, Minnesota Frost 1 (14,288)

March 29 in St. Louis, Enterprise Center: Ottawa Charge 2, Boston Fleet 1 (8,578)

