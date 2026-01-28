PWHL Suspension to New York's Taylor Girard Reduced to Three Games

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that the four-game suspension assessed to New York Sirens forward Taylor Girard has been reduced to three games.

The decision follows an appeal by the PWHL Players Association (PWHLPA) and an internal hearing. Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, served as the Hearing Officer, and concluded that a reduction to three (3) games was appropriate following a review of all video replays and submissions from the PA and Girard.

Girard was suspended following an on-ice altercation at the conclusion of the game on Jan. 18 against the Montréal Victoire, per Rule 72.10 of the PWHL Rulebook. She is eligible to return to play on Thursday, February 26, 2026.







