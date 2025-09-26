PWHL Strengthens Its Business Operations Roster

Published on September 26, 2025







NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is bolstering its business operations with new roles within the league and two new hires within its teams.

The league has added two new Senior Director, Business Operations positions, appointing Marie-Christine Boucher, formerly Director, Business Operations for the Montréal Victoire, and Erin Leigh, who is a seasoned sports veteran. In this role, they will work with the Team Business Directors to shape and execute local strategies across marketing, ticketing, community programs, communications, and game day experience.

Hockey Hall of Fame member Kim St-Pierre will succeed Boucher as Director, Business Operations for the Victoire, while Joe Anderson will take on the same role with the Minnesota Frost after previously serving as the team's Media & Community Relations Manager.

"The PWHL is proud to be a place where legends of the women's game are taking on leadership roles off the ice, and where driven business leaders can build their careers," said Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President, PWHL Business Operations. "Together, they're helping shape the future of this league, and our team can't wait to deliver another unforgettable season for our fans."

Boucher, who has worked in both professional and amateur sports for over 25 years, was pivotal in Montréal's business success during the team's first two seasons. The Victoire set the world attendance record for a women's hockey game in Montréal on April 20, 2024, when 21,105 fans attended a matchup between Toronto and Montréal at the Bell Centre. Her career has included stops at several storied hockey organizations, including Hockey Canada and the Montréal Canadiens.

With more than two decades of experience in sports business, Leigh brings valuable expertise from her time with the NHL, NBA, and tech-driven ticketing platforms. She held senior roles at FEVO, where she led partner success initiatives, and in the NHL Club Business & Analytics department supporting teams across the league. She was also the Director of Ticket Sales at the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

St-Pierre is not only a legend in women's hockey, but also an accomplished professional whose expertise and passion will bring a new dimension to the Montréal Victoire. On the ice, she made history as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion with the Canadian National Women's Team. In 2020, she became the first female goaltender to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, an honor that highlights her immense contribution to the sport and her place among the game's greats. St-Pierre joins the league after serving as the Regional Manager Quebec of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

Anderson joined the Minnesota Frost as Manager, Communications and Community Relations in December 2023, playing a key role in building the team's visibility and strengthening connections with fans, players, and media during its first two seasons. His deep passion for women's hockey, combined with his extensive experience in sales, media and community engagement, will be valuable assets in his new role, where he will focus on expanding the Frost's presence in the Saint Paul-Minneapolis region.

Boucher, Leigh, St-Pierre, and Anderson will report to Jayne Bussman-Wise, Vice President, Growth, Strategy & Team Operations. Bussman-Wise will oversee the Team Business Operations in addition to Business Analytics, IT, and PWHL Media House.







