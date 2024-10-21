PWHL Scores Big on Reputation in First-Ever Harris Poll in Canada

October 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Harris Poll, a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agency, released the findings of the first-ever Canadian edition of its highly regarded Reputation Quotient© (RQ©) study as part of its official launch in Canada. In partnership with Canadian Business, The Harris Poll 50 is based on over 5,500 interviews with Canadians from across the country, offering a comprehensive ranking of how the "most visible" companies in Canada are perceived by the public across key metrics including trust, ethics, vision and products.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) dominates the CB-Harris Poll 50 in Canada. PWHL clinched the top spot as the most trusted and reputable organization in Canada. Its success, buoyed by record ticket sales and strong viewership, set the PWHL ahead of other notable organizations, including some of Canada's largest and most well-known companies.

In particular, the PWHL leads on the core Character Dimensions of RQ©, namely Culture, Ethics and Citizenship, scoring points with Canadians by building confidence and good-will with fans, aspiring young athletes and their parents. "The PWHL delivers tremendous value because it brings that emotional side of the consumer experience, which is happiness, togetherness, excitement," said John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll. "It's a remarkable success story."

In addition to Character, the PWHL also leads on the Trajectory dimensions of RQ©, namely Vision and Growth. Kicking off its inaugural season with several sell-out games and building excitement and fandom, the league is clearly winning the hearts and minds of Canadians. "Women's sports are full steam ahead. It's no longer a moment - it's a movement," offers Sara Cappe, President of the Harris Poll Canada. "With the launch of the PWHL team names just last month, the excitement continues to build as fans stand proudly with their team and hockey idols."

"Earning the top spot in the Harris Poll is a remarkable recognition of the passion and dedication from our fans, and a tribute to our incredible athletes who showcase the best women's hockey in the world," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "This honour also reflects the commitment of our talented staff, who work tirelessly behind the scenes. As we look ahead to Season Two starting on November 30, we're grateful for the support that's brought us here, and we are committed to building on that foundation."

Read more about the survey results here: Inside the Harris Poll's Inaugural Canadian Survey - CB (canadianbusiness.com).

METHODOLOGY:

The Harris Poll surveyed a total of 5,507 adult Canadians aged 18+ via a nationally representative online survey fielded from August 2 to 17, 2024. The survey was designed to measure Canadians' perception of the 50 "most visible" companies according to the trusted Reputation Quotient© (RQ©) framework which is based on nine dimensions of reputation that generate an RQ© score which determines the overall ranking.

ABOUT THE HARRIS POLL:

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that provides the insights needed to build a better tomorrow. Founded in 1956, The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiments. Every year, we poll millions of people on the trends that are shaping our modern world. In 2024, The Harris Poll Canada was launched along with the inaugural CB-Harris Poll 50 in Canada study.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.