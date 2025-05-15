PWHL Releases 2025 Draft Eligibility List Featuring 199 Players Representing 15 Countries

May 15, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the 199 eligible players who have declared for the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck. The draft will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Live inside the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario.

"The continued growth of the PWHL is reflected in the strength and diversity of this year's draft class," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We're proud to welcome nearly 200 players from around the world who are ready to make their mark on professional hockey. The draft is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and we can't wait to share this moment with fans in Ottawa and those tuning in from around the globe."

All eligible players officially declared for the draft by the May 8 deadline. The group features 117 forwards, 56 defenders, and 26 goaltenders, representing 15 countries: Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.

A total of 33 players have Senior National Team experience, with representatives from all 15 countries, and an additional 24 players have competed internationally for Canada or the United States at the U18 level.

During the 2024-25 season, 142 of the eligible players were collegiate athletes, featuring 113 from NCAA Division I, three from NCAA Division III, and 26 from U SPORTS. Another 43 players competed in professional leagues across the globe.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.