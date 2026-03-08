PWHL Players Trade #24 for #23 for "The 23 Hour Play" on Daylight Savings-Shortened International Women's Day

Published on March 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - During a season of record-breaking attendance, surging global viewership, and highlight reel hockey, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is proving that the demand for women's sports has never been higher.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day (IWD) today, a quirk in the calendar serves as a reminder of the work left to do. With the coinciding of Daylight Savings, the day dedicated to accelerating gender equality has been cut short to 23 hours.

In response, the PWHL is launching "The 23 Hour Play". During today's double dose of noon ET games, the Minnesota Frost vs. Toronto Sceptres and the Ottawa Charge vs. New York Sirens, players who traditionally wear #24 - Natalie Spooner (TOR), Vanessa Upson (MIN), and Anne Cherkowski (NY) - will take the ice wearing #23 as a symbolic call to action that equality means girls and women should never fall short in their access to funding, resources, and opportunity.

The PWHL is calling on fans to join them in giving girls and women's hockey players more by helping them access and thrive in sport:

Spread awareness using #23HourPlay to highlight the need for increased funding and support for girls and women's sport.

Donate $23 to community partners Grindstone Award Foundation (Canada) and Strong Girls United, the charity partner of the PWHL Mentorship Program (US), to help girls get in and stay in hockey.

"The PWHL has shattered expectations and proven that the investment in women's hockey pays off," said Natalie Spooner, forward for the Toronto Sceptres. "Even though International Women's Day is one hour shorter this year, it won't change our celebration because women have proven time and time again, we can do more with less. By wearing 23, we're calling for more support so the next generation of girls in hockey never fall short in what they need to achieve their dreams."

"For decades, women's hockey players were forced to do more with less. The PWHL marked the first time in the history of the sport that women have a fully established, well-resourced pro league, which has created a viable future in women's hockey for the next generation of athletes," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. "We know that girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, so it's essential for young women to see themselves represented at the highest level to show them they belong. Playing sport positively impacts girls well beyond the rink, so we're coming together on this shortened International Women's Day to continue our efforts to increase access and belonging for girls in hockey."

Game Schedule - Sunday, March 8:

Minnesota Frost vs. Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum | 12 p.m. ET

Ottawa Charge vs. New York Sirens at Prudential Center | 12 p.m. ET

This initiative is part of the PWHL's commitment to building a more inclusive and diverse hockey community through increased participation and long-term engagement in the sport among women and girls, including the PWHL Mentorship Program in partnership with Strong Girls United and Kyndryl.

While the day may only have 23 hours, the PWHL is playing for a future that demands much more.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.