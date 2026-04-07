PWHL Player Safety Committee Announces Disciplinary Action

Published on April 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, New York Sirens forward Emmy Fecteau has been suspended for one game. The incident reviewed occurred in New York's game on Saturday night against the Seattle Torrent.

Fecteau was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 17:48 of the first period on opponent Mikyla Grant-Mentis. In their review, the Player Safety Committee determined that while the head was not the main point of contact, Fecteau delivered a dangerous body check with no intent to play the puck when she had ample opportunity to do so, and with sufficient force that warrants supplemental discipline. The play violates PWHL Rule 52 - Body Checking. This is the first incident of supplemental discipline in Fecteau's career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

PWHL Player Safety Committee Announces Disciplinary Action - PWHL

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