PWHL Notebook: Olympic Winter Games Edition - February 8

Jocelyne Larocque of the Ottawa Charge

The Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued today with more of the PWHL's 61 Olympians taking the ice for the first time in pursuit of gold. Below is a recap of day four results, notable performances, and a closer look at action ahead.

SUNDAY'S PRELIMINARY ROUND RECAP

CZECHIA (2) VS. FINLAND (0)

Montréal rookie Natálie Mlýnková scored the insurance marker to help secure Czechia's first win of the tournament and hand Finland its second straight shutout loss in a pivotal Group A matchup. The Czechs, who fell to the Finns in each of the last two bronze medal games at Women's Worlds, became the first European team to shut out Finland in the Olympics, and now sit one point ahead of Canada, who have two games in hand, in the standings heading into Monday's meeting.

SWEDEN (4) VS. FRANCE (0)

Toronto's Sara Hjalmarsson recorded a second straight two-point performance with a goal and an assist as Sweden continued its perfect start to the tournament. Sweden holds a 3-0 record atop the Group B standings and have secured a quarterfinal berth, while France has been eliminated from quarterfinal contention with an 0-3 record in the country's first appearance at the Olympic Winter Games.

RECORDS & MILESTONES

Hjalmarsson is one of two active players on Sweden's Women's National Team with seven or more career Olympic points (Lisa Johansson, 9).

Mlýnková became the first player in Czech women's hockey history to score three career Olympic goals.

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL/CAN) enters Monday action needing one assist to join Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser (33) and American Jenny Potter (21) as the only players with 20 career Olympic assists.

Hilary Knight (SEA/USA) will play in her 25th career Olympic game on Monday and needs one goal to set a new U.S. record and would become just the sixth player all-time to reach 15 career Olympic goals - a group that includes Poulin (17).

Alina Müller (BOS/SUI) needs one goal to reach 14 for her Olympic career which would set a new Swiss all-time mark. She is already one of 13 players with 25 career Olympic points, along with Poulin (36) and Knight (29).

