PWHL Launches Inaugural Mentorship Program for Girls in Hockey

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is introducing the PWHL Mentorship Program, a cornerstone league-wide initiative created to empower and inspire the next generation of girls in hockey.

Developed in partnership with Strong Girls United (SGU) and made possible with support from Kyndryl, Founding Partner of the PWHL Mentorship Program and an Official Partner of the PWHL, the new initiative connects PWHL athletes directly with youth players to foster leadership, confidence, and community, on and off the ice.

The program will engage 120 youth athletes (grades 8-9) across all eight PWHL teams. Each market will welcome 15 mentees, selected through an open application process, and three PWHL players per team will serve as mentors throughout the season. As part of the program, participants will join monthly virtual mentorship sessions led by PWHL mentors and SGU, along with large-group workshops designed to strengthen mental wellness, self-belief, and teamwork. The program will consist of an in-person experience in each market, including a game-day visit, attending a closed practice, or a live mentorship workshop, providing mentees with a unique behind-the-scenes connection to the league.

"Girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, and hockey is no exception, with age 14 being a key point when many stop playing," said Mandy Gutmann, vice president of communications and external affairs for the PWHL. "That's why we built the PWHL Mentorship Program to specifically target eighth- and ninth-grade girls. In partnership with Strong Girls United and with founding support from Kyndryl, the program is designed to give girls role models, support and a sense of belonging that keeps them connected to hockey. We know that when girls continue to play hockey, the impact extends far beyond the rink."

Through the PWHL Mentorship Program, the league and its partners aim to break down barriers, champion mental wellness, and create inclusive spaces where girls in hockey can thrive. Studies show that mentorship during adolescence is one of the most effective ways to build leadership skills, resilience, and self-confidence, traits that extend far beyond the rink. The program was piloted during the 2025 PWHL Draft, where 100 girls from Ottawa were selected to participate in an interactive mentorship session alongside PWHL athletes prior to the event. Following the session, participants reported feeling inspired, an increase in self-confidence, and a greater drive to be a leader in the game, reinforcing the powerful role mentorship plays in keeping girls engaged in hockey.

Kyndryl is helping to bring this vision to life, ensuring that every connection formed through the program has lasting impact.

"Kyndryl Canada is proud to be the Founding Partner of the PWHL Mentorship Program- an important initiative that reflects our commitment to fostering inclusion, belonging, and opportunity through sport," said Farhaz Thobani, President, Kyndryl Canada. "Together with the PWHL, we are creating pathways for girls to learn from inspiring role models, build confidence, and gain the support they need to thrive at a pivotal stage in their development."







