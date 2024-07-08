PWHL Boston Signs Draft Pick Sydney Bard to a 2-Year Contract

July 8, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







BOSTON, MA - PWHL Boston announced today that the team has signed defender Sydney Bard to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Sydney is a mobile defender with a high IQ and good offensive involvement, said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. She's active on zone exits and can get up into the rush. We want to play a fast transition game and Syd has attributes that fit that style of play.

Bard was selected by Boston in the fourth round, 22nd overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 23-year-old from New Hartford, NY, played five seasons of NCAA Division 1 women's ice hockey at Colgate University. As a Raider, Bard scored 13 goals and 112 points while patrolling the Raiders' blue line. The defender, a 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship silver medalist, was invited to the U.S. Women's National Team Evaluation Camp in March.

I'm very grateful to have signed with Boston for two years, says Bard. I can't wait to meet the team and start working towards another championship run. I'm looking forward to making Boston my home.

Bard is the first player selected in the 2024 PWHL Draft to officially sign with Boston this offseason. She joins a group of 16 returnees from the inaugural PWHL season, including captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Lexie Adzija, Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Sophie Shirley, and Susanna Tapani; defenders Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Megan Keller and Sidney Morin; and goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.