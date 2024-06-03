PWHL Announces May Suprastars of the Month

NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the May SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA© (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of May have been recognized as: Minnesota forward Michela Cava; Minnesota forward Taylor Heise; Boston forward Alina Müller; Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques; Boston defender Megan Keller; and Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel.

MICHELA CAVA, F, MINNESOTA

Cava had nine points (5G, 4A) in 12 games in May, as the forward played a pivotal role in Minnesota's journey to lifting the Walter Cup. Her point total was tied for the most among all PWHL players in May and Cava also co-led the postseason in scoring. Eight of Cava's nine points in the month were recorded during the playoffs, as the forward put up as many postseason points as she did throughout the regular-season (5-3-8 in 24 games played). In fact, all eight of Cava's postseason points were recorded in the PWHL Finals against Boston, with the 30-year-old recording three multi-point efforts in the best-of-five series, leading the Finals in scoring (4G, 4A). She was also a +7 in the Finals with 20 shots on goal.

TAYLOR HEISE, F, MINNESOTA

Heise had nine points (5G, 4A) in 12 games played in May, joining teammate Michela Cava atop the PWHL scoring leaderboard for the month. After going scoreless through her first four playoff games, Heise made her mark in Game 5 of Minnesota's semifinal series against Toronto, putting up two goals- including the game-winner- as her team punched their ticket to the PWHL Finals. With the Walter Cup on the line, Heise continued her stellar play, adding six points in the Finals against Boston, leading to her being voted as the first-ever recipient of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award. With five tallies in the playoffs, Heise surpassed her regular-season goal total (4) while adding 32 shots on net- four more than in the regular-season. Heise also won 54% of her draws in the playoffs and finished the postseason as a +6.

ALINA MÜLLER, F, BOSTON

Müller finished May with four points (3G, 1A) in nine games played, including three in the playoffs, as the forward was second on her team in postseason scoring. She began the month by scoring a goal in a 4-3 regulation win against Montréal in her team's final regular-season game, a crucial victory that clinched a playoff berth for Boston. In Game 3 of the semifinal series against Montréal, Müller demonstrated her elite skill by setting up the series-clinching goal in overtime, sending Boston to the first-ever PWHL Finals with a chance to compete for the Walter Cup. The 26-year-old continued her strong play in the Finals against Minnesota, scoring twice, most notably, the winner in double overtime in a dramatic Game 4, which evened the series 2-2. Müller was a key component of Boston's postseason run, averaging 25:25 in eight games played, adding 19 shots on goal.

SOPHIE JAQUES, D, MINNESOTA

Jaques had five points (2G, 3A) in twelve games played in May- all of which came in the postseason- tying her atop the category among PWHL defenders in the month. As Minnesota made their way from fourth seed to Walter Cup champions, Jaques provided an offensive spark from the blueline, finishing tied for third among all skaters in postseason scoring and shots on goal (28), and first in points and goals among defenders. In fact, Jaques was one of just three defenders to score a goal in postseason- and the only one to do so twice. The 23-year-old also finished the postseason tied with league-best plus-minus rating of +6, demonstrating her defensive prowess while averaging 25:36 minutes of ice-time per game.

MEGAN KELLER, D, BOSTON

Keller recorded five points (1G, 4A) in May, the second highest mark of any defender across the PWHL for the month. In Boston's final regular-season game against Montréal- one the team needed to win to maintain their playoff hopes- Keller scored her fourth goal of the season. She also contributed four shots on goal, delivered a game-high seven hits, and earned a +2 rating over 28:24 minutes of ice time as Boston came out victorious, clinching the third seed heading into the PWHL Playoffs. In eight playoff games, Keller put up four assists, tied for first in the category among all skaters, while averaging 30:37 of ice time per game. The steadfast defender twice hit the 40-minute mark in the playoffs - each time in multiple overtime games - as Boston finished the postseason a perfect 4-0 in extra time.

AERIN FRANKEL, G, BOSTON

Frankel started all eight playoff games for Boston, accumulating an impressive 580:58 minutes on the ice, 242:29 more than the next highest mark. Frankel's stellar postseason play was highlighted by her 286 saves, more than double the next highest total, as she faced 300 shots, 169 more than her nearest competitor. With five postseason wins to her name- the most of any goaltender in the playoffs- she remained perfect in overtime, boasting a 4-0 record, three of which came in a series sweep against Montréal. Her remarkable play included a shutout and a sparkling .953 save percentage, the second highest mark in the playoffs, paired with a stingy 1.45 goals-against average. Notably, Frankel set a PWHL record with 56 saves against Montreal in Game 2 of their semifinal series, surpassing her own previous high of 53 saves, set just one game before.

