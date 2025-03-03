PWHL Announces February SupraStars of the Month

March 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the February SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA© (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of February have been recognized as: Emily Clark (F- Ottawa Charge), Gabbie Hughes (F - Ottawa Charge), Hannah Miller (F - Toronto Sceptres), Renata Fast (D - Toronto Sceptres), Sophie Jaques (D - Minnesota Frost) and Aerin Frankel (G - Boston Fleet).

EMILY CLARK, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Clark had points in all six of Ottawa's February games, collecting 4-5- 9 with 22 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating. The Charge played three overtime games in February, and Clark played a role in key goals in each of them. In a 3-2 Takeover Tour loss to Toronto at Rogers Place in Edmonton, she set up the goal by Tereza Vanišová that tied the game 2-2 at 4:10 of the third period. In a 3-2 loss at home to Boston in the following contest, she assisted on the Vanišová tally that tied the score 2-2 at 19:57 of the final frame. And at TD Place on Feb. 26, Clark's goal at 5:21 of the third provided a 4-3 Charge lead before Gabbie Hughes scored in overtime to give the Charge the win. Clark also had a hand in all three tallies Feb. 22, setting up Stephanie Markowski's first PWHL goal, then notching the winner and adding empty-net insurance as the Charge topped first-place Montréal 3-1 on home ice. The single-game output was a career-best for the 29-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., whose February performance raised her season's total to a team-leading 7-7- 14 in 20 games and pulled her within a point of matching last season's 4-11- 15. Clark shares the team lead in assists with Jincy Roese, and her goal total is second on the Charge to the nine by Vanišová.

GABBIE HUGHES, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

A pair of two-goal, one-assist performances powered an eight-point (5-3--8) month that boosted the Lino Lakes, Minn., native to 5-5- 10 for the season - just two away from matching her 9-3- 12 in the PWHL's inaugural campaign. Perhaps most notably, Hughes gave Ottawa its first overtime victory in franchise history with her shot past New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder 36 seconds into extra play on Feb. 26. The tally was her second of the game, to go with an assist on Clark's 4-3 goal. Hughes had notched her first three-point game 13 days earlier in an 8-3 conquest of Minnesota. Her goal at 4:51 of the second period launched a run of six consecutive Ottawa tallies that turned a 2-2 game into a runaway for the Charge. Hughes followed that performance with a goal and an assist against Toronto in a Takeover Tour game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, playing a role in both of Ottawa's goals in a 3-2 overtime loss Feb. 16.

HANNAH MILLER, F, TORONTO SCEPTRES

After making the SupraStars roster for the month of January, Miller followed up with three goals, six assists and nine shots in February to earn another SupraStars recognition as Toronto won five of their six games. Of particular note was a two-game rampage in which she played a scoring role on all seven Toronto goals across the two contests, raising to seven her total of multi-point games for the season. Miller had three assists in the Sceptres' 3-2 overtime Takeover Tour victory over Ottawa in Edmonton Feb. 16, and followed with 2-2- 4 in a 4-1 victory over New York. The four-point game was the third in PWHL history but the first by a forward; the other players to attain the achievement were defenders Erin Ambrose of Montréal 0-4- 4 on March 8, 2024 and Claire Thompson of Minnesota, who had 1-3- 4 against Ottawa Dec. 19. Miller's performance raised her season's point total to 10-12- 22, tops among PWHL scorers, and powered a 16-point month for her team as the second-place Sceptres went 4-2-0-1.

RENATA FAST, D, TORONTO SCEPTRES

The top-scoring defender in the PWHL with 4-13--17, Fast played in all seven of Toronto's February games, contributing 2-3- 5 with 12 shots while increasing her PWHL-leading hits total to 43. Fast's February output also powered her past last season's point total of 3-10- 13 in 24 games while helping the Sceptres mount a six-game winning streak and nine-game point streak - each of which began in January. In addition, Fast raised her point total to 2-9- 11 on the Sceptres' PWHL-leading power play, which now stands at 32.8% with 21 goals on 64 opportunities. Fast opened the month with game-winning goals in consecutive contests. She notched the 3-1 goal on the power play in a 4-2 victory over Ottawa Feb. 1 and scored the 3-2 winner over Minnesota with just four seconds remaining in overtime at Coca-Coliseum on Feb. 11, beating Maddie Rooney on a breakaway. Fast then collected a pair of power-play assists Feb. 16 in Toronto's 3-2 Takeover Tour victory over Ottawa, teaming with Miller to help Daryl Watts tie the game 1-1 at 15:54 of the second period before the duo combined with Watts again 51 seconds into overtime.

SOPHIE JAQUES, D, MINNESOTA FROST

Jaques contributed 2-4- 6 with nine shots on goal in Minnesota's five February games. She had a hand in both Frost goals in a 3-2 overtime loss at Toronto Feb. 11, beating Raygan Kirk from the left-wing circle with the game's first shot at 1:23 of the contest, then setting up Brooke McQuigge's goal from the slot at 8:40 of the second to provide a temporary 2-0 lead. Jaques added a goal in Ottawa Feb. 13 and assists on both of Minnesota's goals in a 4-2 loss in Boston Feb. 16 before collecting an assist in the Frost's 4-0 victory at Montreal Feb. 18. With 3-11- 14 in 15 games for the season, Jaques ranks third in scoring among PWHL defenders, trailing only Fast (4-13- 17) and Minnesota teammate Thompson (3-12- 15). Jaques' .93 points per game leads all active defenders, ahead of Fast's .81 per game and Thompson's .75.

AERIN FRANKEL, G, BOSTON FLEET

Frankel made five starts in 12 days during Boston's compressed six-game February schedule. She made 25 saves in her first shutout of the season, a 4-0 victory over New York at Prudential Center on Feb. 12, then absorbed a 3-1 loss in Toronto before getting a breather Feb. 16 as Klára Peslarová helped the Fleet rebound with a 4-2 victory over Minnesota with her first career win. Frankel returned to the net for a 4-1 victory, the second of her three over the Sirens in the month, then backstopped a 3-2 victory at Ottawa Feb. 20. On Feb. 23, Frankel closed out her stellar February work by stopping all five Sirens shooters in Boston's 3-2 shootout triumph in a Takeover Tour game at Keybank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. In all, Frankel stopped 143 of the 151 shots she faced, compiling a .947 save percentage and collecting four of the Fleet's five February victories in a 13-point month (3-2-0-1) that lifted Boston to third in the PWHL standings.

