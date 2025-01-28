PWHL Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

January 28, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK and TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced a trio of promotions within its leadership team as the league continues to grow and elevate operations. Jayna Hefford has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Amy Scheer to Executive Vice President of Business Operations, and Jen Flynn to Senior Vice President of Business Affairs & General Counsel.

"Launching the PWHL on such a short timeline required extraordinary effort, ingenuity, and determination. Jayna, Amy, and Jen have propelled the league beyond what we envisioned at this stage," said Royce Cohen, PWHL Advisory Board Member and Senior Vice President, Los Angeles Dodgers. "Under Jayna's leadership, the on-ice product and rule innovations have set a new benchmark for women's professional hockey, while Amy's strong leadership and industry expertise have enhanced fan engagement and access globally. Jen's legal expertise and strategic guidance in navigating the complexities of building a new league have been absolutely critical. These elevated roles will position Jayna, Amy, and Jen to make even greater contributions for the league."

Hefford, previously Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, will continue to serve as head of all facets of hockey operations. Hefford's leadership has been pivotal in shaping the PWHL's competitive and entertaining on-ice product, with a focus on player development and safety. She also spearheaded the creation of the PWHL's innovative rules, such as the Jailbreak Goal and the No Escape Rule. Hefford previously held the title of Interim Commissioner of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) before accepting a critical advisory role with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), which led to the formation of the PWHL. In addition to her distinguished playing career in the Central Ontario Women's Hockey League (COWHL), the original National Women's Hockey League (NWHL), and the CWHL, Hefford is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a seven-time World Champion, and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Scheer, previously Senior Vice President of Business Operations, will continue to oversee all business functions of the league. Since joining the PWHL in November 2023, she has been instrumental in developing the business operations and leading the league through its record-breaking, award-winning inaugural season culminating with the launch of all six team identities, including names, logos, and uniforms. Prior to joining the PWHL, Scheer held leadership roles with the NFL, the WNBA's Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty, MLS's New York City Football Club and New York Red Bulls, and the NBA's New Jersey Nets. In 2024, she was named to Sports Business Journal's Game Changers: Women in Sports Business, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the sports industry.

Both Scheer and Hefford will continue to report directly to the PWHL Advisory Board.

Previously serving as Vice President and General Counsel, Flynn's new role expands her responsibilities to include finance and human resources, in addition to overseeing the legal department. Since joining the PWHL in November 2023, Flynn has helped guide the league through its first year, playing a pivotal role in establishing the legal and operational foundations for growth. Before joining the PWHL, Flynn held business and legal leadership positions with Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Management, and WME Sports, bringing a wealth of experience to her current role.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.