PWHL Announces Broadcast Details and Order of Selection for 2025 Draft

June 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will hold its 2025 Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, at Hard Rock Live inside the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario. The Draft will introduce the next wave of talent as the league's eight teams select 48 players in the six-round process. Complete details on the Draft and the Pre-Draft Signing Window can be found below.

WHERE TO WATCH

Live coverage of the first three rounds of the 2025 PWHL Draft will be available across Canada on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app. Full Draft coverage will be available live on TSN+ and globally on the PWHL's YouTube channel. Kenzie Lalonde will host the Draft alongside analysts Cheryl Pounder and Dave Starman, with reporter Rob Pizzo on the Draft floor.

ORDER OF SELECTION AND PROCESS

The order of selection for the first round of the 2025 PWHL Draft is as follows:

New York Sirens (Most Draft Order Points in 'Gold Plan')

Boston Fleet (Non-Playoff Team)

Toronto Sceptres (Lowest Ranked Playoff Semifinalist)

Montréal Victoire (Highest Ranked Playoff Semifinalist)

Ottawa Charge (PWHL Finalist)

Minnesota Frost (PWHL Champion)

PWHL Vancouver*

PWHL Seattle*

*A random draw determined the first-round order of selection between expansion teams Seattle and Vancouver. The two expansion teams will alternate positions in all subsequent rounds of the Draft. The six inaugural teams will maintain their order of selection in all six rounds.

Teams will select players from an eligibility list comprised of global talent representing 15 different countries. Live results will be available online here: https://www.thepwhl.com/en/draft

PWHL DRAFT FAN FEST

Fans are invited to a special PWHL Draft Fan Fest at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino beginning at 3 p.m. ET on June 24. The free event will include a DJ, live entertainment, merchandise kiosks, food trucks, and interactive sponsor activations. Fans will also have opportunities to welcome players, prospects and special guests as they arrive on the purple carpet beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the 2025 PWHL Draft are sold out. A ticket is not required to attend the PWHL Draft Fan Fest.

ROSTER MOVES

All eight teams will be permitted to sign players on expiring contracts and complete trades beginning Monday, June 16 at 9 a.m. ET. Trades may include 2025 PWHL Draft picks.

Following the Draft, the signing period will pause on Friday, June 27 at 2 p.m. ET and re-open on Tuesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. ET.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

PWHL Announces Broadcast Details and Order of Selection for 2025 Draft - PWHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.