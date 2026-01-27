PWHL and the Tragically Hip Release Exclusive Merchandise Colllection

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Tragically Hip have been championing women's ice hockey for 30 years and as a new era for the sport takes shape, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and the legendary Canadian band have come together to release a limited merchandise collection that captures the natural connection between the two cultural touchstones. The collaboration features the iconic The Tragically Hip shield with the PWHL logo on three unique pieces - a hoodie, t-shirt and beanie/toque - available today exclusively at thepwhl.com.

"The Tragically Hip have been a throughline in both my hockey and personal life growing up in Kingston, Ontario, capturing the spirit of our sport through their enduring storytelling while continuing to advocate for and give back to women's sports and their local communities," said Jayna Hefford, Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations, PWHL. "It's surreal to see The Tragically Hip shield alongside our PWHL logo, and I'm looking forward to wearing the collection and sharing it with our fans."

"We are very excited about this collaboration with the PWHL. Supporting women's sports is something we've always been a part of, so when this opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer. It's been incredible to see the energy and opportunities the PWHL is creating in this new era for women's hockey," said The Tragically Hip.

Few bands have resonated as deeply with Canadians, or with hockey culture, as The Tragically Hip. Spanning a more than 40-year career and nine number one albums in Canada, their music has brought people together across generations and regions, becoming a shared soundtrack in arenas and communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The Tragically Hip's enduring storytelling is inseparable from the fabric of Canadian hockey culture and identity, including the song "Fifty Mission Cap," which tells the true story of Canadian hockey player, Bill Barilko.

Beyond their deeply rooted musical connection, The Tragically Hip have long advocated for women's sport, emphasized at the grassroots level by supporting access and empowering girls to stay engaged in sport. The band began sponsoring girls' minor hockey in Kingston in the 1990s, cheering on the Kingston Kodiaks and then the Ice Wolves, and through that, sponsoring and forming a lifelong connection with Hefford.

