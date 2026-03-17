Prospect League, Trackman Announce Analytics and Data Tracking Partnership

Published on March 17, 2026 under Prospect League (Prospect) News Release







MAHOMET, Ill. - The Prospect League is ecstatic to announce a new partnership with Trackman, an industry-leading data tracking and in-game analytics provider. The partnership will bring data and analytics to every Prospect League stadium and each Prospect League player, beginning with the 2026 season, through an initial five-year agreement.

The collaboration positions the Prospect League at the forefront of collegiate summer baseball by integrating advanced analytics technology across all teams, enhancing both player evaluation and the overall game-day experience.

"The Prospect League is thrilled to launch a valued partnership with Trackman this season," said Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer. "The ability to provide player analytics league-wide is a major step forward and further strengthens the League's standing among the top collegiate summer leagues. Access to in-game performance data will be a tremendous asset for players and their college coaches as they focus on development. At the same time, fans will benefit from enhanced features that bring a new level of insight and excitement to Prospect League games."

Trackman's game system uses optically enhanced radar and synchronized high-speed cameras to deliver incredible results to backfields and the largest stadiums in the world. The Trackman stadium system is used by all 30 Major League Baseball teams, all NCAA DI conferences, and is embedded in 1000 stadiums around the world.

"We're excited to partner with the Prospect League and bring Trackman technology to all 20 teams and stadiums beginning in 2026," said Trackman Baseball Senior Manager Morty Bouchard. "The Prospect League has built a strong reputation for player development and competitive summer baseball, and this partnership ensures that every player and coaching staff will have access to the same advanced performance data used at the highest levels of the game. We look forward to supporting the League, its players, and its fans with insights that help elevate development and enhance the overall game experience."

The Prospect League is a premier summer collegiate baseball league with 20 teams across seven states. After shattering multiple attendance records over the last three seasons, the League carries momentum into its 18th season beginning on May 26, 2026.







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