Prospect League Announces Multi-Year Streaming Partnership with HomeTeam Network

April 16, 2025 - Prospect League







MAHOMET, Ill. - The Prospect League and HomeTeam Network (HTN) are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership starting in 2025. Under this agreement, all Prospect League Baseball games will be streamed exclusively on the new Prospect League Network (PLN), powered by HTN.

HomeTeam Network will provide technology to enable the broadcasting of the 2025 Prospect League regular season games as well as all postseason contests-including the Prospect League Championship Series-and the All-Star Game. Fans will be able to access games online via mobile phones, tablets, and on their Roku streaming device.

"This exciting venture is a historic broadcasting achievement for the Prospect League," said Commissioner David Brauer. "Expanding the League's visibility and reach will positively impact our student-athletes and fans. From our initial conversations, HomeTeam Network demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing the League's needs and collaborating with individual clubs. This partnership provides the Prospect League with new and significant exposure opportunities."

"HomeTeam Network is excited to partner with the Prospect League to deliver high-quality, AI-powered broadcasts for every game," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Network. "We are committed to providing an exceptional viewing experience that connects fans, families, and scouts with one of the premier collegiate summer baseball leagues in the country. This partnership underscores our mission to bring top-tier streaming services to athletes and their supporters at all levels."

HomeTeam Network, a leader in sports streaming, produces events for professional, collegiate, Olympic, and amateur sports organizations. The network has also placed distributed broadcasts on major platforms and linear channels.

Prospect League fans can subscribe to the new Prospect League Network powered by HTN at prospectleaguenetwork.com. To subscribe - create an account by selecting "subscribe," pick the Prospect League Network plan, and choose either the $89.99 annual package or $12.99 weekly package. For a limited time, leading up to 2025 Prospect League Opening Day on May 27, fans can receive 20% off their annual plan using code: PLEARLYBIRD20 at checkout.

