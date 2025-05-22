Prospect League Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Class

MAHOMET, Ill. - The Prospect League is proud to announce its 2025 Hall of Fame class. Jeanie Cooke, longtime Danville Dans' Owner and General Manager, and 2005 Danville Dan and former MLB All-Star Mitch Moreland have been enshrined as the seventh and eighth members of the Prospect League Hall of Fame.

Cooke has served as a managing partner of the Dans and Danville Stadium since 1987. During her tenure, which began as part of the Central Illinois Collegiate League, she has overseen Dans' rosters that have produced more than 30 Major League players. In 15 Prospect League seasons, Cooke has directed the Dans to 489 wins and 10 playoff appearances, including a championship series appearance in 2010.

"I accept this honor on behalf of the countless other candidates who made an impact on the development of our League," said Cooke. "Successful ventures only come to fruition with the help of many. I want to give special thanks to the other half of the Dans, Rick Kurth, who asked me 37 years ago if I would help save historic Danville Stadium. I am thankful to all the college coaches for trusting us with their players and for the opportunity to watch thousands of players grow into businessmen, dads, coaches, and major leaguers. It's been a joy and there is only more to go!"

Moreland, a member of the CICL's 2005 Danville Dans, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 17th round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University. He went on to play 15 professional seasons, including 12 in Major League Baseball. He was an All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox. During his 2005 season in Danville, Moreland hit .318 with a .462 on-base percentage and recorded 7 saves on the mound. The Dans posted a CICL-best 34-12 record that season, and Moreland earned All-Star accolades as both a pitcher and position player.

"I am honored to have been inducted into the Prospect League Hall of Fame," said Moreland. "I'm truly humbled and thankful for the journey and those who believed in me. Thank you to the Danville Dans and the city of Danville for giving me the opportunity."

Formed in 2024, the Prospect League Hall of Fame celebrates more than six decades of summer collegiate baseball history in the Midwest. To commemorate their honor, each Hall of Famer receives a ring produced by league partner Baron. Cooke and Moreland join Mike Schmidt, Danny Goodwin, Kirby Puckett, Ben Zobrist, Brian Dorsett, and Sean Manaea, who were inducted in last year's inaugural class.

"The Prospect League's newest Hall of Fame inductees are part of six decades of rich baseball tradition," said Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer. "Mitch Moreland exemplifies the development opportunities afforded our players by using the League as a springboard to tremendous collegiate success at Mississippi State and across a dozen Major League seasons. Jeanie Cooke helped build a foundation of successful teams and prosperous alumni in Danville while also serving as a purveyor of Prospect League history back to its CICL roots."

