Pro Volleyball Federation Boasts Strong Inaugural Season

Dallas, Texas - Pro Volleyball Federation - the newest women's professional indoor volleyball league in the United States - finished its inaugural season this month with much to celebrate including players, fans and communities that shared in the tremendous success.

The League debuted with seven teams, putting squads on the court in Atlanta, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Omaha, Orlando, San Diego and Vegas. It created immediate fan interest and engagement by attracting world-class players and coaches and Pro Volleyball Federation ensured that the level and quality of play as well as investment in and treatment of players, was the best offered anywhere. The results paid off for all involved.

"Sports fans were watching these amazing athletes, as our League posted overall attendance just under 400,000 fans with 3.9 million viewers streaming matches on YouTube," touted Jen Spicher, CEO of the Pro Volleyball Federation. "Our players were also compensated for their talents, with a minimum salary of at least $60,000 for the season. Some earned as much as $125,000 and several secured bonus money as well."

The League will continue to be a leader in player compensation, as increased salaries for 2025 were announced in March. Top salaries have been set at $175,000, along with additional benefits of approximately $10,000 per player, making the league one of the strongest in financial benefits for women's professional sports.

"Pro Volleyball Federation successfully attracted some of the world's best indoor volleyball players," noted Dr. Cecille Reynaud, Vice President, Volleyball Operations. "This season we had over 110 players that hailed from 10 different countries. Seven that were part of our rosters are now training with their respective national teams in the United States, Canada and Dominican Republic."

Looking ahead, Pro Volleyball Federation has plans to add three more teams in 2025. The League and its teams are also working on additional new ways to build an even stronger financial model of revenue sharing in the future.

