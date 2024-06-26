Pro Lacrosse Rookies React to Seeing Their Jersey for the First Time

June 26, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







One day before Opening Faceoff, we brought the rookies into the locker room to see their professional jerseys for the first time ever.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.