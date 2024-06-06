Previewing Canada vs. Netherlands and France I CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
June 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
What's the expectation for Canada in Jesse Marsch's first window, against some very strong opponents?
We discussed that and more on this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
Full episode: https://youtu.be/X_9DpkRiDTs?si=_fXjKo2Pq7oOrA2O
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Valour FC June 9 - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.