President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan on the NHL Network

July 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan discusses the league's success in the 2025 NHL Draft and previews future plans for development.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

Brian Gibbons Joins Army West Point Hockey Staff as Assistant Coach - Green Bay Gamblers

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.