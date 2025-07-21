President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan on the NHL Network
July 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan discusses the league's success in the 2025 NHL Draft and previews future plans for development.
