Premier Lacrosse League, TSN Expand Broadcast Schedule for 2024 PLL Season

June 25, 2024







LOS ANGELES - June 25, 2024- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, will expand coverage of PLL games and original content for the network's Canadian audience and lacrosse fans.

TSN will air 15 PLL games live across its national television feeds and on-demand through the 2024 PLL Season, with all games streaming live on TSN+, delivering unparalleled access to the PLL.

"Canadian sports fans will have more access to the national summer sport of Canada all season long as our teams compete for the 2024 PLL CashApp Championship," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "TSN's combined reach of its national television feeds and TSN+ will bring a new set of fans into our innovative broadcasts and original content as the world's best lacrosse players take the PLL field this summer."

Additionally, TSN.ca will feature PLL content, including news, articles, game recaps, and video highlights with notable stories and plays from each weekend.

The 2024 PLL season continues in Minneapolis June 28 - 29, with all games streaming on TSN+ and ESPN+. To view the full 2024 PLL Schedule on TSN, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

