Premier Lacrosse League to Host FDNY, NYPD Battle of the Badges Exhibition Game at PLL Cash App Semifinals

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced it will host the 29th annual Battle of the Badges lacrosse game between the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Saturday, September 7th, at 2:00 PM ET.

The exhibition game will take place before the 2024 PLL Cash App Semifinals at Hofstra University, active-duty personnel from the NYPD and FDNY lacrosse teams will compete in honor of first responders and their families ahead of the anniversary of the tragic events on September 11, 2001.

"We're honored to host this storied matchup between the NYPD and FDNY, and tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our communities," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "The bravery, teamwork, and resolve these heroes display day in and day out are an inspiration, and we can't wait to see their skill and athleticism on display at the Battle of the Badges game."

"The NYPD vs. FDNY Men's Lacrosse game on 9/11 weekend symbolizes remembrance and solidarity, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who serve," said Phil Schaefer Detective, Queens Warrant Squad, NYPD. "It brings together two community pillars in a tribute to the spirit of unity and resilience born from that tragic day."

"The FDNY vs. NYPD Men's Lacrosse game holds a special significance as we honor the memory of 9/11. It is an opportunity to unite, reflect, and elevate the spirit of the sport to new heights," said FF Sean Johnson, Engine 308, FDNY. "It is a privilege to be wearing the letters FDNY across our chest, representing the best fire department in the world. As we represent those we lost on that tragic day, to be out on that field, we will never forget the men and women who went before us. It truly is an honor."

"The NYPD Lacrosse team was started and run by Ronald Kloepfer and Joseph Vigiano. Both tragically lost their lives on 9/11/2001. We play this game to carry on their memory and play for those moments you can't get back for a cause bigger than ourselves," said Nick Mancuso, Detective, Criminal Intel Section, NYPD and NYPD Lacrosse player. "This year's Battle of the Badges will honor the sacrifice made by all that lost their lives that tragic day, as we continue to keep the memory of all of those brave men and women alive."

