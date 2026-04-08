Premier Lacrosse League to Hold Third Annual Stars & Stripes Classic in Columbus Ohio August 2, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - April 8, 2026 - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced the third annual Stars & Stripes Classic presented by Anduril - a lacrosse exhibition between the Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation - will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Introduced by the PLL, Green Beret Foundation, and Navy SEAL Foundation in 2024, the Stars & Stripes Classic features Special Operations Command Veterans from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, showcasing their competitive spirit and athleticism through lacrosse.

Celebrating the shared values between military service and the sport of lacrosse, the Stars & Stripes Classic honors the bravery and dedication of Special Operations Command Veterans and their families, while raising essential funds for the Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation.

"The Stars & Stripes Classic is now a treasured tradition that we're honored to host with the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Green Beret Foundation," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "What started as an idea to honor those who serve has grown into a tradition that defines who we are as a league. With our partners at Anduril, we're proud to celebrate our nation's heroes and their families as we honor their commitment through this great game."

"Right now, Green Berets are deployed or being deployed overseas, and their families are home, waiting, hoping, and holding everything together. The Stars & Stripes Classic isn't just a lacrosse game. Indigenous people have long called lacrosse the Medicine Game, a gift meant to heal warriors and bring communities together. That meaning isn't lost on us. When our players take that field alongside the Navy SEALs, we hope to give these veteran warriors a space to do just that," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "This community doesn't stand alone. Every dollar raised goes directly to the special operators, families, and veterans who need it most, and we're grateful to the PLL and Anduril for this platform at such a meaningful moment."

"The Stars & Stripes Classic reminds us that the drive, teamwork, and competitive spirit forged in service never leave our warriors," said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. "Watching our veterans take the field in Columbus is one of the highlights of our year. We're grateful to the Premier Lacrosse League and Anduril for this platform that not only honors our SEALs and SWCCs but supports the programs that serve them and their families."

"These aren't guys who picked up a stick a few years ago," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "You've got former Division 1 athletes, All-Americans, even former pros. These are guys who played at the highest level of lacrosse before they chose to serve. The talent in this game is real and the intensity matches it. That combination of elite athlete and elite warrior is unlike anything else in sports."

"Anduril was built in part by veterans, and supporting the men and women of Special Operations Forces is core to who we are." said Chris Brose, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Lacrosse is one of the greatest and oldest sports in North America, and the Army and Navy have a proud tradition of excellence at the highest levels of the game. It's no coincidence that a disproportionate number of lacrosse players go on to distinguished careers in Special Operations. This event gives us an opportunity to give back to this community and we're proud to stand behind the foundations doing this work every day."

Anduril - a global defense technology company - employs veterans at a rate more than double the national average. Last year, Anduril selected Columbus as the location of Arsenal-1, its first hyperscale manufacturing facility, bringing 4,000 jobs to the region, the largest single job-creation project in the state's history. Anduril will host an on-site job fair at the Stars & Stripes Classic as they ramp up hiring in the Columbus region, and look to continue growing their veteran workforce.

The Green Beret Foundation Team and the Navy SEAL Foundation Team will face off in the exhibition at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the PLL's California Redwoods and New York Atlas at 3 p.m. ET. Each ticket grants admittance to both the Stars & Stripes Classic, and California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas games at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium on Aug. 2. A portion of proceeds from all tickets and merchandise sold will be donated directly to the Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation.

The 2026 PLL season kicks off May 8-10 in Salt Lake City, to view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.







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