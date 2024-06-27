Premier Lacrosse League to Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minnesota, June 28 and 29

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and PLL Assists will honor the rich history, culture, and contributions of Indigenous peoples to the sport of lacrosse as it celebrates the league's fourth annual Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minneapolis June 28 and 29.

"As North America's first game continues to grow around the world, we're proud to celebrate its Indigenous history during our PLL Native American Heritage weekend," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "We're grateful for the Anishinabe Baagaadoewin, as well as Ojibwe artist, Patrick Hunter, for their collaboration in education, local activation, and artwork that will contribute to the significance of this weekend in the greater Minnesota region."

The PLL has partnered with Anishinabe Baagaadoewin - a non-profit dedicated to sharing Anishinabe history and culture through lacrosse - to hold lacrosse clinics with local Indigenous youth, and on-field demonstrations showcasing and celebrating the Anishinabe's Baaga'adowe at halftime of PLL games on Friday and Saturday.

On-field, all eight PLL teams will wear special edition Champion jerseys honoring the roots of the game and Indigenous tradition unique to each PLL team, designed by Patrick Hunter a 2Spirit, Ojibwe artist, graphic designer and award winning entrepreneur. Jeremy Thompson, former PLL midfielder and World Lacrosse bronze medalist with the Haudenosaunee national team will also be an on-air analyst for Friday's game broadcasts on ESPN+ alongside ESPN's Drew Carter, Paul Carcaterra, and Dana Boyle.

The PLL has also released an Indigenous Heritage merchandise capsule available online, and at TCO stadium June 28 and 29 - a portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit Anishinaabe Baagaadoewin. The first 350 fans to arrive at the PLL's Indigenous Heritage Weekend will also receive a wooden stick keychain handcrafted by Tuscarora Woodworks, a Native-owned company from the Tuscarora Nation.

Week four of the PLL's 2024 season and Indigenous Heritage Weekend games will be streamed on ESPN+, with the Saturday matchup between the California Redwoods and Denver Outlaws to air live on ESPN2 at 5pm CT. To view the full PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

