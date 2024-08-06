Premier Lacrosse League Partners with Duke Cannon Supply Co., Official Grooming Partner of the PLL

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, today announced it has partnered with Duke Cannon as the Official Grooming Partner of the PLL.

"Duke Cannon's commitment to quality, excellence, and innovation is in lockstep with what we strive to deliver to our players and fans," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "We're thrilled to bring the Duke Cannon brand to life through our players' experience and hard work, both on and off the field."

"Mike and Paul Rabil have cultivated a hard-working and innovative culture among its players and staff at the PLL and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Devin O'Brien, Vice President Marketing at Duke Cannon Supply Co. "The PLL is a challenger brand, just like Duke Cannon, and we're going to blaze new trails to redefine what's possible for brand activation in professional sports. Together, we aim to connect deeply with the lacrosse community on a national scale, by creating content that showcases the spirit and camaraderie of the athletes and coaches within the PLL."

Duke Cannon will be featured across on-field signage and placements on PLL broadcasts and social platforms, including exclusive looks inside PLL team locker room huddles and conversation through the "Own the Locker Room" content series, presented by Duke Cannon. As the Official Grooming Partner of the PLL, Duke Cannon bar soap, body wash, shampoo, deodorant, and hair products will be exclusively available to PLL athletes through the 2024 season.

Duke Cannon makes high-quality grooming goods for hard working men. All of their products are made in the United States, with a portion of proceeds benefiting U.S. Veterans.

The PLL season continues with Week 10 action in Denver, marking the Denver Outlaws' return home August 9 and 10 at Peter Barton Stadium. To view the full PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

