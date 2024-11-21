Premier Lacrosse League Named Best Place to Work in Sports by Sports Business Journal for Second Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work by Sports Business Journal in the League and Governing Bodies Category. This is the second consecutive year the PLL has been recognized, after taking home top honors in 2023 - a testament to the PLL innovative, inclusive, and employee-first culture.

"From the beginning, we set out to build not just the most innovative sports league in the world, but a workplace that attracts and retains the brightest minds," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This award reflects the extraordinary commitment of our entire team and validates our belief that culture isn't just about perks - it's about creating an environment where people can do the best work of their careers, build many skill sets, and drive the sport and their company forward."

Awarded through comprehensive employee surveys, SBJ's Best Places to Work recognizes sports organizations that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement, and professional development.

The PLL's workplace culture has played a crucial role in its rapid growth and success in its mission to trailblaze the future of professional sports that is player and fan focused. Since its inception, the PLL has attracted top talent from across the sports industry, contributing to its reputation as an employer of choice. This culture of excellence and innovation has enabled the league to expand its impact, including the recent launch of the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL), a new women's professional league set to debut at the 2025 Championship Series, featuring the best lacrosse players in the world.

To learn more about working at the PLL and view open roles, visit: https://premierlacrosseleague.com/careers

