Premier Lacrosse League Launches 2025 Flagship Trading Card Set

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today launched the 2025 PLL Flagship Trading Card Set through PLL Collectibles, the league's vertical for collectible memorabilia and merchandise. The Flagship Trading Card Set celebrates the most memorable performances from the 2025 PLL season, including new and returning inserts celebrated by collectors.

"From veteran stars to standout rookies and game-winning goals, the 2025 Flagship Set celebrates the biggest moments of our seventh season," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Our largest set yet, the Flagship Set introduces new inserts and brings back favorites like Jersey Relics at the request of fans and collectors alike. We're proud to incorporate their feedback to create high-quality, valuable collectibles as we continue to invest in our league-owned trading cards."

The PLL Fieldside Set features 150 base cards featuring top PLL Veterans, Stars, and Highly-Anticipated Rookies with a mix of high-intensity on-field action and celebrations of key moments. The set includes 34 autograph subjects, including the return of the highly sought after Player Edition Parallel, as well as Jersey Relic Cards. Catalyst case inserts are also included, highlighting 15 of the league's most renowned stars and rookies from the 2025 season in a specialized card design.

In addition to the return of the Catalyst Case insert, the Flagship Set will feature new inserts including:

Commemoration Insert: honoring the eight members of the 2025 and 2024 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame classes.

Highly Anticipated Insert: 11-subject set featuring the most anticipated rookies of the 2025 season.

Prototypes: Position-defining PLL stars who embody the archetype and intangible qualities needed to excel in their roles.

Speed Demons: The league's fastest and most explosive. Transition threats, elite dodgers, face-off specialists, and more with spot UV ink.

Base Card Variation Short Prints: 15 marquee players with alternate imagery featuring limited-edition jerseys. Limited to 100 each.

Collector's boxes of the Flagship Set will include 20 packs of eight cards each. For the first time, sealed cases of eight boxes will also be available for purchase. Within each box is the chance to collect (on average):

5 Prototype insert cards

4 Rainbow Foil Base cards

4 Speed Demon insert cards

2 Highly Anticipated insert cards

2 Autograph cards

1 Commemoration insert card

1 Relic insert card

Presales of the Flagship Trading Card Set are available now, with 8-card packs priced at $4.99 per pack, collector's boxes with 20 packs of cards for $98.99, and sealed cases of eight collector's boxes for $775.00 on the PLL's e-commerce shop.

For more information about PLL Collectibles and the 2025 Flagship Trading Card Set, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/trading-cards/2025-fieldside-pll-set.







