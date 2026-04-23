Premier Lacrosse League Introduces Coaching Fellows, Investment in Professional Coaching Pipeline

Published on April 23, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







NEW YORK - April 22, 2026 - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced the addition of a Coaching Fellow position to the coaching staff of each of its eight teams, expanding the league's investment in player development and on-field strategy heading into the 2026 season.

"The addition of the Coaching Fellow is a direct investment in the development of our players and coaches," said Rachael DeCecco, SVP of Lacrosse for the Premier Lacrosse League. "We're adding current and future Hall of Famers to our teams' staffs - we can't wait to see how their perspective and experience continues to elevate the play our fans get to enjoy week in and week out."

The Coaching Fellow will serve as a fourth member of each organization's coaching staff, working in close collaboration with the head coach and assistant coach on film study, scouting, and weekly preparation. The role is designed to deepen each team's analytical and strategic capacity while creating a new pipeline for emerging coaching talent within professional lacrosse. In the event a member of the Club's coaching staff is unable to attend a scheduled game, the Coaching Fellow will step in as an on-field coach.

2026 PLL Coaching Fellows:

Boston Cannons: Todd MacFarlane

New York Atlas: Scott Urick

Philadelphia Waterdogs: Eric Law

Maryland Whipsnakes: Mike Murphy

Carolina Chaos: Jack Runkel

Utah Archers: Rob Forster

Denver Outlaws: Jordan Stevens

California Redwoods: Brendan Mundorf

The PLL's 2026 Training Camp will be held in Philadelphia April 21-26. Later in May, the league will debut PLL Pro Day, an invite-only talent showcase for undrafted college players and members of the PLL Player Pool.

The 2026 PLL season kicks off May 8 at 8pm ET when the California Redwoods face the Utah Archers at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.







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