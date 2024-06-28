Premier Lacrosse League Expands International Reach, Game Telecasts and Original Content Now Available Globally

June 28, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster today announced it will expand international availability of live game telecasts and content globally through FAST channel distribution, in addition to ESPN platforms' international reach.

"Lacrosse fans globally now have more ways to watch the best players in the world compete in the PLL," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Our work with ESPN has helped us bring lacrosse to more sports fans than ever before. Now we're bringing the professional game to international fans to support the game's growth ahead of the 2028 Olympics."

Premier Lacrosse League games will be available in 15 added countries through the PLL Network available on DAZN and DistroTV beginning June 28, when the New York Atlas face the Maryland Whipsnakes. Additional countries and territories will gain access to PLL telecasts in the coming weeks. All games from the PLL's past five seasons and an expansive library of nearly 800 Major League Lacrosse games will be available, as well as PLL Originals like All-In and Through X that bring fans behind the scenes of PLL action and closer to the biggest stars in pro lacrosse.

The 2024 PLL season continues in Minneapolis June 28 - 29, with all games streaming on ESPN+ and available internationally via the PLL Network on DAZN and DistroTV. To view the full 2024 PLL Schedule, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

PLL International Reach:

Available via DAZN:

UK

Spain

Ireland

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

France

Italy

Belgium

Portugal

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Japan

Available via DistroTV:

Asia Pacific

Middle East North Africa

Africa

India

Available via ESPN Platforms:

Mexico, Central America, South America, including Brazil

Caribbean

Australia/New Zealand

Canada (TSN)

Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, Kosovo, Croatia, Macedonia (Sportklub)

Israel (One Sport)

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.