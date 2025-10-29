Premier Lacrosse League, Cash App: Visa Bring Street Lacrosse to Atlanta

ATLANTA - The PLL and Cash App | Visa are bringing Street Lacrosse to Atlanta for the first time on Thursday, October 30 at Atlantic Station. The Atlanta Street Lacrosse Open Run will feature high-energy, pickup-style lacrosse games between PLL and WLL pros, and matchups between Spelman College, Morehouse College, Georgia Tech, and Florida State University.

"We're fired up to bring Street Lacrosse to Atlanta," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Creative, fast, and built for everyone, Street Lacrosse is about making the game available to anyone. And our partners at Cash App | Visa have been integral to the mission, supporting HBCU and MCLA programs in the region, and celebrating the culture, community and sport."

Street Lacrosse is a version of the game played on any court, with just a stick and tennis ball, designed to expand access to the sport. Street Lacrosse - launched in 2023 alongside Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's media brand Boardroom - parallels pick-up lacrosse, and is meant to be played by anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Street Lacrosse Atlanta will kickoff with an introductory lacrosse clinic with Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta, followed by competitive game play between players from HBCU lacrosse programs at Spelman College and Morehouse College, and MCLA programs at Georgia Tech and Florida State. Each participating program will receive a donation from Cash App and PLL Assists.

Competition will kick off with games between Spelman College and Morehouse College, followed by Georgia Tech vs. Florida State. Then, three teams rostered by PLL and WLL pros will take the court for matchups in a winner-stays format showcasing the fun, fast paced, and creative spirit of Street Lacrosse. The Atlanta Open Run will be streamed on The Lacrosse Network's YouTube channel starting at 5:40pm ET, featuring a live look at game play, surprise guest appearances, and highlights from the best players in the world.

Street Lacrosse Atlanta follows previous events in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, continuing the mission of bringing lacrosse directly to communities and creating new points of entry to the sport. Street Lacrosse Open Runs feature pick up style lacrosse games alongside DJ sets, signature local food, art, giveaways, and lacrosse equipment donations through PLL Assists.

Cash App | Visa's sponsorship of Street Lacrosse reflects its continued commitment to community impact and sports access. Since 2022, Cash App has supported major PLL initiatives including the league's 2024 Playoffs & Championship, Goals for Greatness, and fan engagement campaigns.

For more information on Street Lacrosse, visit: https://premierlacrosseleague.com/street-lacrosse







