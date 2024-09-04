Premier Lacrosse League, Boardroom to Host Street Lacrosse Presented by Cash App on September 14 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster alongside Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's media brand Boardroom today announced they will host they will host a Championship Weekend Street Lacrosse Open Run, presented by Cash App on Saturday, September 14th in Philadelphia.

Street Lacrosse is a version of the game played on any court, with just a stick and tennis ball, designed to expand access to the sport. Street Lacrosse parallels pick-up lacrosse, and is meant to be played by anyone, anywhere, anytime. Players only need sticks and a ball, along with any agreed upon boundaries and any goal target, whether it be a net, post, bucket, or other marker, and can be played to any agreed score.

Cash App's sponsorship of Street Lacrosse marks an expansion of its PLL partnership, which dates back to 2022 and includes entitlement rights to the PLL Cash App Playoffs and Championship, Goals for Greatness - the league's initiative to put lacrosse goals on fields in all 50 states - and exclusive merchandise discounts and sweepstakes to PLL events for Cash App users.

The inaugural Street Lacrosse Open Runs in at Kevin Durant's Build It and They Will Ball court in the Lower East Side celebrated the community and culture of New York and creativity of lacrosse. Kevin Durant and Jeffrey Wright joined as PLL men's lacrosse pros and Unleashed women's lacrosse pros competed in open runs alongside youth lacrosse organizations like Harlem Lacrosse, Brooklyn Lacrosse, Bronx Lacrosse, and CityLax.

"Street Lacrosse brings a unique energy and spirit of the game directly to the community," said Paul Rabil, Co-founder and President of the PLL. "With our partners at Cash App and Boardroom, we're coming to Philly, empowering and motivating the next generation of players to connect with the game in a new way as we prepare to crown the next PLL Cash App Champion on September 15."

"Cash App is excited to continue our partnership with the PLL and support the Street Lacrosse Open Run initiative," said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App. "As the PLL's official peer-to-peer payment partner, it is rewarding to expand access to the sport and sponsor a unique initiative that enables youth players to engage with the sport."

"We're excited to bring our partnership with Premier Lacrosse League to Philly in honor of their Championship Weekend, taking the foundation of what we've created with street lacrosse in NYC and bringing it to a new market," said Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman.

The Street Lacrosse event will feature pro games between PLL and Unleashed men's and women's lacrosse players, and youth games between PLL Assists partners like Harlem Lacrosse Philadelphia. DJ Ralphe Som, Philadelphia food specialties, local art activations, and lacrosse challenges will round out the event. In partnership with STX and UBS, the PLL will be donating lacrosse sticks and goals to PLL Assists partners. To learn more about Street Lacrosse, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/street-lacrosse.

