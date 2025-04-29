Premier Lacrosse League Announces Second Annual Stars & Stripes Classic Exhibition at PLL Semifinals

PHILADELPHIA - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced the return of its partnership with the Green Beret and Navy SEAL Foundations to present the second annual Stars & Stripes Classic. The exhibition game between Green Beret and Navy SEAL veterans will be held ahead of the PLL Semifinals at Subaru Park in Philadelphia on Monday, September 1, 2025 at 1 pm ET, airing on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event at Gillette Stadium, this Green Beret vs. Navy SEAL exhibition will once again feature former elite military operators showcasing their athletic abilities and competitive spirit on the lacrosse field. The event continues its mission to honor the bravery and dedication of these soldiers while raising vital funds and awareness to support their respective foundations.

"After witnessing the incredible impact of last year's inaugural Stars & Stripes Classic, we're thrilled to bring this special event to Philadelphia as part of our Semifinals weekend," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "The connection between lacrosse and military service runs deep, and this exhibition provides a meaningful platform to celebrate and support those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

The Annual Stars & Stripes Classic builds on the foundation established in 2024, creating a tradition that highlights the values shared between the sport of lacrosse and military service - teamwork, strategy, resilience, and excellence.

"The inaugural Stars & Stripes Classic demonstrated the powerful synergy between the special operations community, the sport of lacrosse, and the heritage of the game." said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "We are honored to return for the second year, bringing together Green Berets and lacrosse enthusiasts in Philadelphia to continue raising awareness and support for our mission to serve the Army Special Forces Regiment and their families."

"Following the tremendous success of last year's event, we are proud to once again partner with the Green Beret Foundation and the Premier Lacrosse League and establish the tradition of our Stars & Stripes Classic," said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. "This exhibition continues to highlight the remarkable qualities that define both elite warriors and athletes - discipline, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, we look forward to honoring those who serve while supporting the vital programs that benefit our Naval Special Warfare community."

Tickets for the Stars & Stripes Classic and the PLL Semifinals are on sale now at www.premierlacrosseleague.com/semifinals. Each ticket grants admittance to all three games at Subaru Park on September 1, 2025.

The 2025 PLL Season kicks off on May 31 in Albany, NY. To view the full PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

