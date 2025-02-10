Premier Lacrosse League Announces Partnership with Spire Orthopedic Partners as Exclusive Orthopedic & Physical Therapy Provider

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced a new multi-year partnership with Spire Orthopedic Partners' Greenwich, Connecticut based practice Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS), naming ONS the Official Orthopedic, Athletic Training, and Physical Therapy Partner of both leagues.

As a leader in orthopedic care, and sports medicine, ONS will provide world-class medical expertise, injury prevention strategies, and rehabilitation support to PLL and WLL athletes led by Drs. Tim Greene and Paul Sethi. This partnership underscores the league's commitment to player health, safety, and peak performance on and off the field.

"Our players' health and performance are of the utmost importance to us," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse for the PLL. "Partnering with Spire and ONS ensures that our athletes have access to top-tier medical care, athletic training, and rehabilitation services, allowing them to compete at the highest level, and extend their careers."

With over 25 years of experience in sports medicine, ONS brings a proven track record of treating athletes across various professional and collegiate sports. As a member of the Spire Orthopedic Partners network of elite orthopedic practices, ONS will facilitate access to leading practices across PLL and WLL markets including Sports Medicine North (Boston), Ortho Rhode Island and Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset (NY). The partnership will include on-site medical support provided by ONS at PLL and WLL events, injury prevention programming, and access to ONS's state-of-the-art facilities and specialists.

"We are thrilled to partner with the PLL and WLL to provide premier orthopedic and sports medicine care," said Christopher Fusco, CEO of Spire. "Spire Orthopedic Partners is committed to resourcing innovation at our practices to enable the highest quality care is delivered to our patients both in the community and on the field."

The partnership will also focus on athlete education, offering resources on injury prevention, recovery techniques, and long-term health strategies. Fans can expect to see collaborative content featuring ONS specialists providing insights into sports medicine and training best practices.

"We have a storied history at ONS of caring for lacrosse athletes at all levels including elite collegiate and professional athletes. I am honored to care for the PLL and the WLL," said Dr. Paul Sethi, ONS Sports Medicine Specialist and Chief Medical Officer of the PLL. "We are focused on keeping these athletes healthy and providing the best imaginable care to get them back on the field if injured and my colleague Dr. Katherine Vadasdi, Director of the ONS Women's Sports Medicine Center, will bring her unique and extensive experience caring for female Lax athletes to this partnership."

PLL and WLL athletes will next take the field at the 2025 Championship Series, Feb. 11-17 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. To learn more about the PLL, WLL, and purchase tickets to the Championship Series, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com.

