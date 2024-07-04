Premier Lacrosse League Announces Green Beret, Navy SEAL Stars & Stripes Classic Exhibition at PLL Quarterfinals

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced a partnership with the Green Beret and Navy SEAL Foundations to establish the Stars & Stripes Classic, an exhibition game between Green Berets and Navy SEAL veterans to be held ahead of the PLL Quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1 pm ET. PenFed Credit Union is a founding partner and the Official Credit Union of the inaugural Stars & Stripes Classic.

The Green Beret vs. Navy SEAL exhibition will feature former elite military operatives showcasing their athletic prowess and competitive spirit. This event aims to honor the bravery and dedication of these soldiers while raising funds and awareness to support their respective foundations.

"We are honored to partner with the Green Beret Foundation and the Navy SEAL Foundation to celebrate the great history of our special forces and our sport," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "This game is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of the courage and sacrifice of our military heroes."

"We're overjoyed for our fans to experience everything we've been working on behind the scenes with both foundations," said Danny Passovoy, VP of Ticketing and Fan Experience at the PLL. "This game provides an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for two incredible communities, and utilize our platform to educate fans on the connection between lacrosse and our military. Expect some hard hits, great uniforms and some experiential elements never seen before at a PLL event."

"The Stars & Stripes Classic will highlight the strength, resilience, and teamwork embodied by our Green Berets and Navy SEALs," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "Lacrosse exemplifies the values of unconventional warfare, strategy, and camaraderie integral to the SOF community. We are excited to collaborate with the Premier Lacrosse League and the Navy SEAL Foundation in this inaugural exhibition, bringing our communities together to show support for our nation's most elite warfighters.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Stars & Stripes Classic in collaboration with the Green Beret Foundation and the Premier Lacrosse League," said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. "This event not only showcases the remarkable athletic talents of our nation's elite warriors but also underscores the shared values of courage, resilience, and teamwork that define the special operations community and the sport of lacrosse. We are excited to join forces in celebrating the dedication and sacrifice of our Green Berets and Navy SEALs while raising vital funds and awareness to support our missions."

