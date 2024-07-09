Premier Lacrosse League Announces Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars, New Skills Challenges for 2024 All-Star Weekend

July 9, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced its 2024 PLL All-Stars set to compete during the league's All-Star Game and Skills Competition, presented by Better Mortgage, in Louisville on July 13 at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium at the University of Louisville, airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

View the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams here: https://premierlacrosseleague.com/all-star

All-Star Weekend will kick off with the All-Star Skills Challenge at 1:15pm ET on ESPN+, followed by the All-Star Game at 3:00pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The All-Star Game will feature a conference-based matchup between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time in league history, and feature two new additions to the All-Star Skills Competition: the Air Gait Challenge and Lacrosse Derby.

"We couldn't be more excited to be coming back to Louisville this year for the PLL's All-Star festivities," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "The city and members of the Louisville Sports Commission are consummate hosts, and this year we are thrilled that the best lacrosse players in the world will be representing our Eastern and Western conference in a newly regional battle." "Additionally, with our partners at Better Mortgage, we can't wait to see the best men's and women's players compete in the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition, including the debut of the Air Gait Challenge and the Lacrosse Derby."

For the first time, the best professional Women's lacrosse athletes will compete alongside the PLL athletes in the PLL All-Star Skills Competition. Charlotte North, Izzy Scane, Dana Dobbie, Alex Aust Holman, and Emily Hawryschuk will be participating in the accuracy, shot speed, and relay challenges.

"Partnering with the Premier Lacrosse League has been an exciting time for the Better team. We look for innovation on every avenue at Better, so we're excited to support PLL's commitment to innovation, which resonates deeply with our mission," said Vishal Garg, Founder and CEO of Better. "The All-Star Game and Skills Competition is sure to bring down the house; but don't worry - Better's here to help you find a new one!"

The All-Star Skills Challenge will feature four challenges including:

Air Gait: athletes will have 30 seconds to score an "Air Gait" or crease-dive style goal - each goal will be evaluated by judges for points. The Air Gait with the highest score wins

Lacrosse Derby: a team of PLL and Unleashed All-Stars will race to complete a sprint, agility and dodging course, wall ball sequence, and shot for accuracy. The team that completes the relay in the shortest amount of time wins

Goalie Skills Challenge: goalies will have 52 seconds to compete in both saving and clearing through saves counting as one point and clears of varying difficulty providing score multipliers

Accuracy Challenge: PLL and Unleashed All-Stars have 30 seconds to hit 5 targets and demonstrate accuracy, precision, and efficiency. One PLL and one Unleashed All-Star will advance to the final round to compete against each other for the Accuracy Challenge title.

Fastest Shot Competition: PLL All-Stars and Unleashed All-Stars will have two attempts to hit the highest velocity shot, 10 yards from the goal. The fastest of their two attempts counts, and the two PLL and two Unleashed All-Stars with the fastest shots will advance to the final. A PLL All-Star, and Unleashed All-Star will each take home the Fastest Shot title.

The Eastern Conference team will be coached by Bill Tierney, head coach and general manager of the Philadelphia Waterdogs, and Waterdogs assistant coach Dylan Sheridan. The Western Conference team will be coached by Chris Bates, head coach and general manager of the 2023 PLL Cash App Champions Utah Archers, and Archers defensive coordinator Tony Resch.

To purchase tickets for the PLL's All-Star Weekend, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/louisville. To view the full season schedule and purchase tickets for the remainder of the PLL's 2024 season, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.