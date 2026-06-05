Premier Lacrosse League Announces 2026 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on June 4, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced the professional lacrosse players, and first-ever contributor set to be inducted into the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame during the PLL's Hall of Fame weekend in Long Island, June 19-20, 2026.

The players named to the 2026 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Class by the Hall of Fame Committee are:

Brodie Merrill, Long Stick Midfielder

Three-time MLL Champion, 10-time All-Star, Six-time Defensive Player of the Year, 2022 Jimmy Regan Teammate of the Year, 2005 Rookie of the Year

200 games played (most all-time), 146 points (most all-time by a defender), 1,120 groundballs (tied most all-time)

Played for Baltimore Bayhawks (2005), Rochester Rattlers (2005-08), Hamilton Nationals (2009-13), Boston Cannons (2013-18), Carolina Chaos (2019), Philadelphia Waterdogs (2020), Boston Cannons (2021-22)

Greg Gurenlian, Faceoff Specialist

2015 MLL Champion, 2015 MLL MVP, Seven-time All-Star

2,263 faceoff wins (most all-time), 58.8% faceoff win percentage, 40 assists (most all-time by a faceoff specialist), 1,120 groundballs (tied for most all-time)

Played for Rochester Rattlers (2006-07), San Francisco Dragons (2007-08), New York Lizards (2010-17), California Redwoods (2019)

Drew Adams, Goalie

2015 MLL Champion, Three-time Goalie of the Year, Five-time All-Star

1,966 saves (most all-time), 52.8% career save percentage

Played for New York Lizards (2009-18), Utah Archers (2019-21)

The Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Committee voted to add a Coach & Contributor category for induction. The Coach & Contributor category will recognize individuals whose impact on the sport was primarily delivered through leadership, innovation, administration, development, or structural advancement. This includes head coaches, general managers, executives and transformational contributors.

The first-ever contributor inducted to the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Committee will be Joe Tsai.

"Joe Tsai loves this game the way the rest of us do, and he's used everything he has to push it forward," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and President of the PLL and member of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame. "He's grown lacrosse at every level, from the grassroots to the Olympics, and he's done it because he believes in what this sport can be. There's no one more deserving. We're proud to welcome Joe into the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame."

"The 2026 Hall of Fame class reflects the full range of what it takes to build a sport - elite players who set records that may never be broken, and a contributor whose investment made professional lacrosse's growth possible at scale," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Brodie, Greg, and Drew each defined their positions for a generation. Joe Tsai's commitment to this game has shaped the PLL and the sport in ways fans and players will continue to benefit from for decades. We're honored to welcome all four into the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame."

"The members of this Hall of Fame class have long been etched in the history books - Brodie Merrill, Greg Gurenlian, and Drew Adams each changed what was possible in their position," said Rachael DeCecco, SVP of Lacrosse at the PLL and Chair of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame. "Their records speak for themselves, and their impact on the game goes well beyond the stat sheet. Equally meaningful is the introduction of the Coach & Contributor category to recognize the leaders and builders who shape professional lacrosse for years to come. We're proud to induct Joe Tsai as the first-ever contributor is the perfect way to launch that recognition."

Inductees to the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame are nominated by a Hall of Fame committee member and receive a 75 percent majority vote of approval from committee members. Alumni of the Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame if they played in either, or both leagues for at least five years, and have been retired from professional lacrosse for three years.

Tickets to the PLL's 2026 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Weekend on Long Island are available here. To learn more about the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/hall-of-fame.







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