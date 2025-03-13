Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Announce Historic Joint All-Star Weekend in Kansas City

March 13, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend will be held in Kansas City at CPKC Stadium over Fourth of July Weekend, marking the PLL's first visit to Kansas City in league history.

The 2025 PLL Lexus All-Star Weekend will feature an All-Star Game and Skills Challenges between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars. For the first time, the PLL will host the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League All-Star Game, featuring standout players from the WLL's Championship Series, and the best women's professional lacrosse players in the world in a new 10-on-10 field lacrosse format.

"Our 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend represents a pivotal moment for professional lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "Bringing together the best men's and women's players on one stage to the heart of the country in Kansas City showcases our commitment to growing the game and elevating both leagues to new heights. The energy of this weekend at CPKC Stadium will be unmatched."

This landmark event marks the first time both the PLL Lexus All-Star Game and the Maybelline WLL All-Star Game will be held together during a unified All-Star Weekend. Festivities will begin Friday, July 4 at 6:30pm ET with the All-Star Skills Competition, followed by the WLL All-Star Game at 8pm ET. The PLL All-Star Game will be held Saturday, July 5 at 1:30pm ET.

We are so excited to welcome the PLL and WLL to Kansas City for their first combined All-Star Weekend," said KC Current Co-Owners Angie and Chris Long. "CPKC Stadium is synonymous with excellence, and we are thrilled to host the best lacrosse players in the world at our venue. We are proud to be a part of this historic trailblazing event for men's and women's lacrosse."

"Kansas City is known to embrace standout athletic experiences of all kinds. The chance to experience the Premier Lacrosse League for the first time will undoubtedly resonate among fans, especially as the event features an expanded presence for the Women's Lacrosse League," said Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. "We're looking forward to welcoming a full weekend of top-tier lacrosse and further introducing the sport in KC."

All-Star rosters for both leagues will be announced later this year. Weekend passes and single-day tickets for the Lexus All-Star Weekend are available now - for more information and to purchase tickets, visit premierlacrosseleague.com/kansas-city.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.