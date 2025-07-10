Premier Lacrosse League and Cash App Expand Street Lacrosse Series with Three 2025 Open Run Events

July 10, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced the expansion of their Street Lacrosse property with three Open Run events presented by Cash App set for 2025.

The 2025 Street Lacrosse Open Run schedule will bring the high-energy, pickup-style experience to:

Chicago ahead of Throwback and Hall of Fame Weekend, July 10

New York City ahead of PLL Championship Weekend, September 13

Atlanta, Fall 2025, date to be announced

Street Lacrosse is a version of the game played on any court, with just a stick and tennis ball, designed to expand access to the sport. Street Lacrosse - launched in 2023 alongside Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's media brand Boardroom - parallels pick-up lacrosse, and is meant to be played by anyone, anywhere, anytime.

This expansion follows the success of previous events in New York and Philadelphia, continuing the mission of bringing lacrosse directly to communities and creating new points of entry to the sport. Street Lacrosse Open Runs feature pick up style games with PLL and WLL pros and youth community programs, alongside DJ sets, signature local food, art, giveaways, and lacrosse equipment donations through PLL Assists.

"Street Lacrosse is where anyone can pickup a stick, find a court, and play," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "With our partners at Boardroom and Cash App, we're bringing three extraordinary Open Runs to three major American cities, reflecting the momentum behind this initiative."

Cash App's sponsorship of Street Lacrosse reflects its continued commitment to community impact and sports access. Since 2022, Cash App has supported major PLL initiatives including the Cash App Playoffs & Championship, Goals for Greatness, and fan engagement campaigns.

"Cash App is proud to help expand Street Lacrosse in 2025," said Zack Ashley, Head of Brand Partnerships at Cash App. "We believe in the power of play and are excited to bring this experience to more communities."

For more information on Street Lacrosse, visit: https://premierlacrosseleague.com/street-lacrosse







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 10, 2025

Premier Lacrosse League and Cash App Expand Street Lacrosse Series with Three 2025 Open Run Events - PLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.