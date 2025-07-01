Premier Lacrosse League and Beyond Meat Announce Multi-Year Nutrition Partnership

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced a partnership with Beyond Meat, the leader in plant-based meat. This multi-year collaboration will provide PLL athletes with access to Beyond Meat's innovative plant-based protein products, supporting peak performance while advancing sustainability in professional sports.

Under the partnership, Beyond Meat will serve as the Official Plant-Based Protein Partner of the PLL, providing nutritional support to all eight PLL clubs throughout the season. Beyond Meat products will be integrated into team meal programs and player nutrition plans, offering athletes a clean, protein-rich fuel source that aligns with modern performance nutrition standards.

The collaboration extends beyond the field, with Beyond Meat and the PLL working together on community initiatives focused on health, wellness, and environmental sustainability. Fans will have opportunities to experience Beyond Meat products at PLL events and through exclusive co-branded content and promotions.

"Lacrosse players demand the highest quality nutrition to compete at an elite level. Partnering with Beyond Meat will help support our athletes with the nutrition they need to perform at their best," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "Clean ingredients and complete protein profiles help athletes play hard and recover fast. Which is why it's so important to partner with a brand that supports performance and longevity in sport."

Beyond Meat's plant-based proteins deliver the complete amino acid profile athletes require for muscle recovery and performance, while offering the added benefits of being free from antibiotics, hormones, and GMOs. The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to innovation and performance optimization.

"Professional lacrosse players represent some of the most dynamic and versatile athletes in sports," said Drew Lufkin, SVP Growth at Beyond Meat. "We're excited to partner with the PLL to demonstrate how plant-based nutrition can fuel elite athletic performance while supporting a more sustainable food system."

The partnership officially launches with the 2025 PLL season and will include on-field branding, digital content collaborations, and fan engagement initiatives throughout the year.







