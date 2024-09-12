Pre-Championship Training Session with Matt Rambo & Levi Anderson

September 12, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







The 2024 Cash App Championship is HERE. We caught up with Whipsnakes veteran Matt Rambo and rookie Levi Anderson ahead of Sunday's game.

