Postgame Report: December 20 vs. Toronto
December 20, 2024
Today's Stats
1st
Bobby McMann
- Toronto Maple Leafs
1 G, 1 A, 11:13 TOI
2nd
Max Domi
- Toronto Maple Leafs
1 G, 1 A, 11:51 TOI
3rd
William Nylander
- Toronto Maple Leafs
1 G, 2 A, +2, 19:22 TOI
Ukko-Pekka
Luukkonen
Matt
Murray
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
21-10-2
|
44 PTS
BUFFALO SABRES
11-18-4
|
26 PTS
Season Series
2024-25
|
2-0-0
2024-25
Road
|
7-6-2
Last 10 Games
|
7-3-0
Season Series
2024-25
|
0-2-0
2024-25
Home
|
6-10-3
Last 10 Games
|
0-8-2
Updated Season Stats
1st
Final
8-11-3
RECORD
1-0-0
L
DECISION
W
.892
SV%
.889
13
SA
27
3.12
GAA
3.00
4
GA
3
Saturday, Dec. 21
Lindy Ruff media availability, 5:05 p.m., TD Garden
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m., TD Garden
Sunday, Dec. 22
Practice with media availability to follow, 12 p.m., UBS Arena
Monday, Dec. 23
Morning skate with media availability to follow, 11:30 a.m., UBS Arena
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m., UBS Arena
**All practice and morning skate times are subject to change.
Please visit the Sabres media calendar for more information.**
Buffalo Sabres Toronto Maple Leafs
0-for-2 (0.0%) ........................................ Power Play ...........................................1-for-3 (33.3%)
2-for-3 (66.7%) ..................................... Penalty Kill ........................................2-for-2 (100.0%)
21-for-47 (44.7%) ..................................Faceoffs ........................................26-for-47 (55.3%)
27 ..............................................................Shots on Goal ....................................................................29
62 ..............................................................Shot Attempts ....................................................................53
47 ..................................................... Shot Attempts (5-on-5) ...........................................................38
Dahlin (27:33) ........................................TOI Leader ............................................... Tanev (21:02)
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
AT
Friday, December 20, 2024
|
7:00 P.M.
|
KeyBank Center
BUFFALO SABRES
»
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT
@SabresPR
»
sabres.com/media
GOALTENDing
matchup
BUFFALO SABRES
Sabres
Maple leafs
2nd
3rd
OT
SO
2
3
1
--
--
6
0
2
1
--
--
3
Stat
cORner
up
next
Three
Stars
