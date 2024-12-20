Postgame Report: December 20 vs. Toronto

December 20, 2024 - Eastern Basketball Development League () News Release







Today's Stats

1st

Bobby McMann

- Toronto Maple Leafs

1 G, 1 A, 11:13 TOI

2nd

Max Domi

- Toronto Maple Leafs

1 G, 1 A, 11:51 TOI

3rd

William Nylander

- Toronto Maple Leafs

1 G, 2 A, +2, 19:22 TOI

Ukko-Pekka

Luukkonen

Matt

Murray

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

21-10-2

|

44 PTS

BUFFALO SABRES

11-18-4

|

26 PTS

Season Series

2024-25

|

2-0-0

2024-25

Road

|

7-6-2

Last 10 Games

|

7-3-0

Season Series

2024-25

|

0-2-0

2024-25

Home

|

6-10-3

Last 10 Games

|

0-8-2

Updated Season Stats

1st

Final

8-11-3

RECORD

1-0-0

L

DECISION

W

.892

SV%

.889

13

SA

27

3.12

GAA

3.00

4

GA

3

Saturday, Dec. 21

Lindy Ruff media availability, 5:05 p.m., TD Garden

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m., TD Garden

Sunday, Dec. 22

Practice with media availability to follow, 12 p.m., UBS Arena

Monday, Dec. 23

Morning skate with media availability to follow, 11:30 a.m., UBS Arena

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m., UBS Arena

**All practice and morning skate times are subject to change.

Please visit the Sabres media calendar for more information.**

Buffalo Sabres Toronto Maple Leafs

0-for-2 (0.0%) ........................................ Power Play ...........................................1-for-3 (33.3%)

2-for-3 (66.7%) ..................................... Penalty Kill ........................................2-for-2 (100.0%)

21-for-47 (44.7%) ..................................Faceoffs ........................................26-for-47 (55.3%)

27 ..............................................................Shots on Goal ....................................................................29

62 ..............................................................Shot Attempts ....................................................................53

47 ..................................................... Shot Attempts (5-on-5) ...........................................................38

Dahlin (27:33) ........................................TOI Leader ............................................... Tanev (21:02)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

AT

Friday, December 20, 2024

|

7:00 P.M.

|

KeyBank Center

BUFFALO SABRES

»

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

@SabresPR

»

sabres.com/media

GOALTENDing

matchup

BUFFALO SABRES

Sabres

Maple leafs

2nd

3rd

OT

SO

2

3

1

--

--

6

0

2

1

--

--

3

Stat

cORner

up

next

Three

Stars

