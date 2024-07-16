PLL Television and Game Schedule Updates

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster has announced three updates to its game and TV schedule heading into the second half of the 2024 season. These updates encompass an effort to bring lacrosse into more households, host an improved fan experience at our stadiums, and maximize impact of the league's new home-city format.

WHIPS AT HOME ON ABC - The Maryland Whipsnakes games will be the first game each day of their Homecoming Weekend, both games on ABC. UPDATE: The Carolina Chaos and Utah Archers will now play at 5:30pm ET on ESPN+

BIGGER SPOTLIGHT IN DENVER - New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers in Denver - a battle between the league leader and reigning champs - will now air on ABC at 2:30pm on Saturday, August 10.

PLL ALL-STREAMING SEMI FINALS - Both PLL Semifinal games on Long Island will now be played on Saturday, September 7, exclusively on ESPN+.

The PLL next returns to Fairfield, CT July 19 and 20 for Throwback Weekend. To view the full PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

