PLL Play, TeamSnap Partner to Build New Youth Lacrosse Training Platform

July 17, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced a partnership with TeamSnap to build a new library of lacrosse resources for youth coaches, parents, and athletes. The how-to videos, skill explainers, premium practice plans, and 1-on-1 and team drills will feature PLL players and coaches including Carolina Chaos attackman Jules Heningburg, New York Atlas goaltender Tim Troutner and Boston Cannons defensive coordinator Kyle Hartzell.

"As we continue to build our high-quality youth lacrosse programming with PLL Play, we are constantly thinking of ways to make the game more accessible and invest in the next generation of coaches and players," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "Collaborating with TeamSnap to distribute our content will allow us to shape the lacrosse superstars of tomorrow. As lacrosse expands in popularity, we're excited to be able to provide the necessary support that our growing sport needs."

The PLL Playbook, which features premium practice plans and drills for ages 5 through 14+, is part of the league's PLL Play initiative to expand youth lacrosse participation nationwide and develop lifelong players and fans through community-based lacrosse programs. PLL Play partners with leading youth organizations to offer PLL Junior recreational leagues, PLL Academy training opportunities, and PLL Tournaments nationwide.

"TeamSnap is thrilled to partner with PLL, the biggest player in professional field lacrosse, to grow our roster of world-class partners tapping into the next generation of fans and players," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "At TeamSnap we are seeing tremendous growth within youth lacrosse. This partnership will tap into our scale and user base to equip coaches and parents with the resources they need to empower youth lacrosse athletes. Following our acquisition of MOJO Sports last December, we have continued our commitment to expanding our training catalog by bringing on new partners and introducing new sports."

The PLL joins other professional leagues such as Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball in providing fun, age-appropriate drills and practice plans for coaches and players via the TeamSnap app. Through these resources, professional leagues are pioneering the future of their sport by committing to the next generation and improving participation.

PLL content is now available within the TeamSnap app. Users can expect new training materials and educational resources revolving around sport, health, and wellbeing to be continuously added to an already expansive educational platform.

