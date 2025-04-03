PLL Japan Exhibition Game: Full Game Highlights
April 3, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
We traveled 5,000 miles to Tokyo, Japan for our Exhibition Game against Sekai Crosse All-Stars. Watch all the highlights!
Check out the Premier Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Premier Lacrosse League 2025 College Draft Presented by Q-Collar Scheduled for May 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ - PLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.