PLL and WLL to Host Global Games in Japan, Culminating in U.S.-Japan Olympic-Style Exhibition

Published on March 18, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







TOKYO - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced the PLL & WLL Global Games Japan, a weeklong series of events beginning March 16 and culminating in a professional lacrosse exhibition on Saturday, March 21 at Fujitsu Stadium Kawasaki, featuring PLL and WLL stars competing alongside Japan's top men's and women's players.

As part of America 250, the initiative celebrates American excellence in sport, cultural exchange, and the global growth of lacrosse - an Olympic sport returning to the Los Angeles Games for the first time in more than a century. The week's events will be co-hosted by the PLL and Sekai Crosse, in collaboration with the United States Embassy in Japan.

"Sport has a unique ability to connect cultures and create lasting impact," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "As part of America 250, bringing Olympic lacrosse to Japan alongside the world's best players - and engaging students who represent the future of the game - is a powerful way to celebrate shared values, competition, and global community."

Throughout the week, PLL and WLL athletes will participate in clinics, demonstrations, a speaker series and educational programming with students across primary and secondary schools - using sport as a vehicle to promote teamwork, leadership, life skills and shared values. The programming is designed to inspire the next generation of Japanese lacrosse players while strengthening international ties through athletics and education.

The week will culminate on March 21 with a marquee professional exhibition, showcasing Olympic-format lacrosse and bringing together elite talent from the United States and Japan. The event highlights the continued rise of lacrosse as a global sport and Japan's growing presence on the international stage.

"I am deeply honored to collaborate with PLL in our challenge to make lacrosse a global sport through SEKAI CROSSE," said Sachi Yamada, Executive Committee Chair of SEKAI CROSSE. "Our exhibition on March 21 is eagerly anticipated by lacrosse players across Japan, who long to witness the thrilling moments created by PLL. With the support of the U.S. Embassy, I am confident this tournament will have a significant impact in Japan."

The PLL and WLL Global Games Japan reflect the leagues' broader commitment to international growth, youth development, and the expansion of lacrosse worldwide through competition and community.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 18, 2026

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