Playoff Picture Comes into Further Focus; Numbers You Should Know

On Aug. 22 at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, four teams will compete for the chance to play in the 2025 CEBL Finals.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, those teams' identities are starting to come into focus.

Seven of eight playoff positions have been locked up - though, of course, only half of those teams will make it all the way to Championship Weekend. Only the East's final spot is still up for grabs to either the Brampton Honey Badgers or Montreal Alliance.

It's looking like it'll be the latter - Montreal's magic number is one, meaning any victory or Brampton loss sends it to the post-season.

As it happens, the Alliance's and Honey Badgers' next games are against each other on Friday in Montreal.

The Alliance enters the matchup reeling, having lost two straight and nine of their last 10. After snapping a seven-game skid, Jermaine Small's squad looked like it was rounding into form when it led the Niagara River Lions by eight in Target Score Time with just two points left for the win on Friday.

Instead, the defending champions stormed back to win on a 10-0 run - and Montreal proceeded to drop its ensuing game against the Scarborough Shooting Stars when it was yet again unable to find a late basket.

Brampton's vibes are similar - the Honey Badgers are coming off a 23-point blown-lead loss to those same River Lions. They have also yet to win on the road, where they are 0-9, and now must do so to keep their hopes alive.

The week begins with a Scarborough-Ottawa BlackJacks showdown on Tuesday - a potential preview of the East semifinal. While neither team has managed to sustain momentum, they have been less prone to the valleys of Montreal and Brampton.

Then again, their peaks haven't met those of Niagara either. A Shooting Stars loss in this game would sew up the No. 1 seed for the defending champions, who have won a franchise-record seven straight games.

More than anything, the River Lions' challenge now is to ensure they maintain this form by the time they arrive in Winnipeg - a trip that can be booked with their next win or Scarborough's next loss.

Out west, the top-seeded Vancouver Bandits don't have it as easy, with the Edmonton Stingers and Calgary Surge each hot on their heels.

The Surge, in particular, have been a thorn in the Bandits' side, sweeping the season series 3-0 after a 98-96 win on Friday. Vancouver has lost just five times all season.

Still, it would continue to count as a minor surprise if the Bandits are caught by either Alberta team.

The Bandits can stick a dagger in the Stingers' hopes of a miracle late-season run when they meet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Calgary heads east for a three-game road trip against Scarborough, Ottawa and Montreal in what could be a true test of the West's supremacy. A Surge sweep would keep the pressure on Vancouver, but a stumble could lower the stakes for the final week of the season.

Winnipeg, the fourth West playoff team, faces an interesting measuring-stick week itself with games against the last-place Saskatchewan Rattlers and first-place Bandits.

The Sea Bears are hoping to emerge feeling closer to the class of the latter than the former.

At worst, the Bandits game could provide a sneak peek at a possible West final opponent. If they were to meet again, a trip to the Finals would be on the line.

The end game is starting to clarify itself - but, as we saw in multiple wild comebacks over the past week, nothing is guaranteed in the CEBL.

And Championship Weekend is drawing ever closer.

If the playoffs started today...

Niagara would join Winnipeg at Championship Weekend as the top seeds

Vancouver would host the West semifinal, facing the winner of a Battle of Alberta play-in game

The East's path to Winnipeg would go through Scarborough after an Ottawa-Montreal play-in game

Record breakers

Some numbers you should know...

2 - after a 26-point outing Sunday, River Lions guard Ahmed Hill needs just two more to become the first player ever to reach 1,500 for his regular-season career

7 - the River Lions have set a franchise record with their current win streak

14 - Edmonton's Scottie Lindsey needs two touchdowns' worth of three-pointers over his final five games to break the single-season record shared by Winnipeg's Teddy Allen and Saskatchewan's Justin Wright-Foreman in 2023

20 - Saskatchewan's Jaden Bediako hauled down 20 rebounds on Saturday to match the CEBL's single-game record, originally set in 2023 by Montreal's Treveon Graham

46 - Surge guard Jameer Nelson Jr.'s 46th swipe last week broke the league's single-season record

Weekly schedule (11 games)

Game #98 - Tuesday, July 29 - SSS at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #99 - Thursday, July 31 - OTT at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #100 - Thursday, July 31 - CGY at SSS - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #101 - Friday, Aug. 1 - BHB at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #102 - Friday, Aug. 1 - SSK at WPG - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 6:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (TSN, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #103 - Friday, Aug. 1 - VAN at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton Expo Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #104 - Saturday, Aug. 2 - CGY at OTT - 2 p.m. ET / noon MT - The Arena at TD Place (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #105 - Sunday, Aug. 3 - NRL at SSS - 2 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #106 - Sunday, Aug. 3 - SSK at EDM - 4 p.m. MT/CST / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton Expo Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #107 - Sunday, Aug. 3 - WPG at VAN - 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CDT / 8 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #108 - Monday, Aug. 4 - CGY at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - Verdun Auditorium (RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

