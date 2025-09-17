Player Transactions

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Oshawa FireWolves have placed John Piatelli on the Restricted Free Agent List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Colin Sharkey from the Hold Out List.







