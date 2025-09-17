Player Transactions
Player Transactions

Published on September 16, 2025


The Oshawa FireWolves have placed John Piatelli on the Restricted Free Agent List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Colin Sharkey from the Hold Out List.

