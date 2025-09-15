Player Transactions

The Colorado Mammoth have released Tyson Gibson from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded John LaFontaine to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.







